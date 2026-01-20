Atishi writes to Amit Shah to discuss breakdown of law and order in Delhi

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Atishi has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an appointment to discuss the law and order situation in the city with him.

She claimed that “breakdown” of law and order has pushed the national capital into a climate of fear.

Citing incidents ranging from the killing of a key eyewitness to a deadly blast near the Red Fort and “chronic police delays”, Atishi flagged a “systemic collapse” marked by “lack of accountability.”

“As the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, I am writing this letter with deep concern over the continuously deteriorating law and order situation in the capital Delhi,” the former Delhi chief minister said.

In recent times, particularly in the last few months, “serious” criminal incidents have created an “atmosphere of fear and insecurity” among ordinary citizens, especially women, senior citizens and traders, she claimed.

Atishi condemned the daylight killing of AAP worker Rachna Yadav, a key witness in her husband’s murder, citing law-and-order failure and witness safety concerns. She highlighted the Red Fort blast and raised residents’ fears with the home minister.