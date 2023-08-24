Atishi witnesses moon landing with school students

A momentous chapter in India’s history unfolded on Wednesday after Chandrayaan-3 made a historic moon landing, uniting the nation in awe and patriotic pride.

Delhi Education minister Atishi marked the extraordinary occasion alongside students from Government Sarvodaya Vidyalaya (Kautilya), on Wednesday, witnessing the live broadcast of this monumental event.

Atishi remarked, “Today signifies an extraordinary milestone for India. Chandrayaan-3’s successful moon landing underscores our scientists’ unwavering commitment to pushing scientific boundaries.”

She underlined India’s remarkable journey, spanning from the launch of the first satellite Aryabhata to the triumph of Chandrayaan-3.

Atishi emphasised that today’s achievement would serve as a wellspring of inspiration, igniting a deep-seated passion for science within the youth and evoking a sense of fascination. As the Vikram lander and rover touched the moon’s surface during the live broadcast, students erupted in joy and excitement.

The minister seized this opportunity to stress the significance of this accomplishment, stating that it would ignite aspirations for inventive possibilities in India’s future. She encouraged students to dedicate themselves to their studies, believing that they too could become future space scientists contributing to India’s magnificent space programmes.

Prior to Chandrayaan-3’s moon landing, Delhi government schools were a hive of activity. Students sent heartfelt messages of encouragement to ISRO and formed human chains to convey their best wishes to the team. Special arrangements were made for live broadcasts in various Delhi government schools, allowing students to witness this historic milestone first-hand.