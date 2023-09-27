Atishi warns against threats and intimidation by Vigilance officials

New Delhi: In a resolute move to maintain the integrity of government operations and protect civil servants, Delhi Women and Child Development minister Atishi has issued a stern warning against threats, intimidation, and harassment by officers from the Vigilance department.



These incidents have reportedly involved pressuring officers from various departments into issuing illegal orders, causing concerns over ethical conduct and corruption within the administration.

In a notice released on Tuesday, Atishi firmly asserted, “Threatening and intimidating a civil servant not only contravenes the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964 but also constitutes an offense under Sections 189 and 503 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. The Government of NCT of Delhi is resolute in its stance against any challenge to the rule of law.”

She underscored the government’s unwavering dedication to maintaining high ethical standards in public service. The vigilance framework’s core objective is to ensure ethical governance, uphold government systems and procedures, and combat corruption through preventive and punitive measures.

However, recent incidents have raised concerns about certain Vigilance officers misusing their authority to pressure officials into issuing illegal orders, rather than fostering a clean and corruption-free administration.

Atishi referred to the Vigilance Manual (2021), issued by the Central Vigilance Commission, which strongly condemns the harassment or victimization of officials under the pretext of frivolous and vexatious Vigilance matters. It explicitly states that Vigilance aims to create an environment where honest officials can work without fear, while promptly punishing corrupt individuals.

To address this issue, Atishi outlined a clear course of action stating, “If any officers working in GNCTD are threatened or intimidated and unduly pressured into issuing illegal orders, they should record the phone call or conversation in person. These recordings are admissible as evidence in both disciplinary and legal proceedings. Strongest possible action, both disciplinary and legal, shall be taken against those officers of the Vigilance Department found to be threatening, intimidating, harassing other officers.”