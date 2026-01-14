Atishi Video Row: Delhi Assembly grants 3 more days to Pb cops for filing reply

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has granted three extra days to the top Punjab Police officers for filing their replies

regarding an FIR registered against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra by using a video clip of the Assembly.

The notices were issued to the Punjab DGP, special DGP (cyber crime) and Jalandhar police commissioner for “breach of Delhi Assembly’s privileges” last week, seeking their replies within 48 hours.

The officers requested the Assembly to give them 10 days to submit their replies, Assembly Secretariat officials said.

The clip of the Assembly’s video recording was posted by Mishra and several BJP MLAs on social media, alleging that Leader of Opposition Atishi insulted Guru Tegh Bahadur after a debate in the House on January 6.