Atishi unveils Optometry Training Wing

NEW DELHI: In a significant move aimed at strengthening healthcare services, the Delhi Cabinet has approved the establishment of an Optometry Training Wing at the Guru Nanak Eye Centre. The initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Atishi, is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to improve eye care and healthcare services for Delhi residents.

Speaking at a press conference, CM Atishi highlighted the importance of this new development, emphasizing that it would not only improve the quality of eye care services in Delhi but also help train young professionals in the

field of optometry.

“The Optometry Training Wing at Guru Nanak Eye Centre will offer students a 4-year Bachelor of Optometry course. The Delhi Government is committed to providing better healthcare facilities to the people of Delhi, and young professionals will be trained through the Optometry Training Wing in this direction,” CM Atishi said.

