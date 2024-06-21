Atishi to sit on indefinite hunger strike from today

New Delhi: Delhi Water minister Atishi said she will sit on an indefinite hunger strike at Bhogal in south Delhi from Friday noon to press on her demand for getting 100 million gallons of water per day from Haryana.



At a press conference, Atishi said she will first visit Rajghat at 11 AM on Friday to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi whose path of Satyagraha was the only option available as no water was provided to Delhi.

“Delhi requires 1,005 MGD of water out of which 613 MGD comes from Haryana. Since the last two weeks, Haryana has reduced this to 513 MGD. The 100 MGD less water has caused around 28 lakh people in the city to crave for every drop of water,” she said.

The minister said Haryana has refused to release water and her letter to the Prime Minister also did not help so she was forced to sit on the hunger strike for the rightful share of Delhi’s water and 28 lakh affected people in the city.

Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh sought the INDIA bloc’s support in the party’s fight to get Delhi’s share of water from Haryana.

Addressing a press conference, Singh accused the BJP of sponsoring the water crisis in the national Capital. “They carry out protests and indulge in theatrics. If they really want Delhi to get water, they should protest outside Haryana Bhawan,” he said.

Singh said Delhi Water

minister Atishi will be starting an indefinite fast from June 21 to get Delhi’s share of water from Haryana, which is ruled by the BJP.

“I appeal to INDIA bloc parties to support us in this fight. We are asking for our share of water from Haryana,” he said.