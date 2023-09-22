Atishi to PWD officials: Resolve drainage issues on Rohtak Road

New Delhi: Delhi PWD minister Atishi on Thursday directed officials to prepare a plan to resolve drainage issues on the stretch between the Nangloi Metro Station border and Tikri border on Rohtak Road.



The minister conducted an on-ground inspection of Rohtak Road. During the inspection, she found that many parts of the road were damaged and there was a problem with the drainage system and outlets too, leading to waterlogging issues in the area, a government statement said.

The PWD minister reprimanded the officials and immediately instructed them to prepare a plan to address the issues and improve the road stretch between Tikri border and Nangloi Metro Station on priority.

She pulled up the concerned engineers and warned them to work responsibly, or else they might have to face stringent action by the department.

During the inspection, she found that the roads were in dilapidated condition, with the upper surface severely worn down. Immediate maintenance of the footpaths was also required, the statement added.

The PWD minister admonished officials and instructed them to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the entire road stretch, and asked for a detailed report, the statement said.