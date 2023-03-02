Atishi to become 1st woman minister in Kejriwal Cabinet

Senior AAP leader Atishi, who is set to become the first woman minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet, has been a key member of the team tasked with implementing the party’s educational reforms in the national Capital.

Atishi, along with AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, are the two leaders whose names have been forwarded for appointment as ministers after Kejriwal’s trusted lieutenants Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain, both arrested on corruption charges, resigned from their Cabinet posts.

Bharadwaj (43) is the party’s national spokesperson and currently serving as the vice-chairman of the

Delhi Jal Board. The two leaders are usually at the forefront in interactions with media and during various protests organised by the party.

Atishi (41), who represents the Kalkaji constituency in the assembly, had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the East Delhi seat but she lost to the BJP’s Gautam Gambhir.

Bharadwaj, who is a three-time MLA from the Greater Kailash assembly constituency, has also served as a transport minister in the Delhi cabinet during the first stint of the AAP government. A computer science engineer, Bharadwaj is also a law graduate from the Osmania University. He has worked abroad for a brief period of time before the joining the AAP in 2013.