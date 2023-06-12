Atishi takes a dig at L-G, invites him to take credit at school

New Delhi: The new Government Girls Senior Secondary School building in Uttam Nagar was triumphantly inaugurated on Monday, marking a significant achievement for Chief Minister Arvind



Kejriwal’s government. This milestone was dedicated to the children of West Delhi, symbolising the administration’s commitment to providing quality education.

Education minister Atishi invited Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Twitter and offered him the opportunity to join the inauguration ceremony of the new building of Government Girls

Senior Secondary School in Uttam Nagar.

Previously the L-G and Delhi government had a tiff with both claiming their credit over the East Campus of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU ). While taking a dig at Saxena, Atishi offered to give him credit for the work done by the AAP government.

During the inauguration of GGSIPU, supporters of the BJP, who accompanied the L-G, targeted the CM and the Education minister, attempting to disrupt their speeches.

“We eagerly awaited the grand arrival of the L-G, but to our amusement, neither did he honour us with his presence, nor did his loyal band of BJP goons make an appearance. As a result, we were able to inaugurate the school in an atmosphere of peace and harmony, without any unwelcome distractions,” she said on Monday.

She announced that another school inauguration is scheduled in two weeks and extended a similar invitation to the L-G, subtly implying that he is welcome to once again attempt to claim credit for the upcoming achievement of CM Kejriwal.

“Today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a magnificent Delhi government school in Uttam Nagar. This new three-story school building with 41 classrooms replaces the temporary structures, such as tin sheds and porta cabins, in which the school operated for many years. Despite the presence of over 1,500

girls studying here, neither the BJP nor Congress governments in the past prioritised building a proper permanent school

for them.”

There was no immediate reaction from the L-G office to her claims.