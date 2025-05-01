Atishi slams govt over non-transparent school fee Bill

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and senior AAP leader Atishi has launched a strong attack on the BJP-led Delhi government over the recently approved ‘Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025’. In a letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Atishi criticised the government for bypassing transparency and public consultation in drafting the Bill, despite its stated objective of ensuring a transparent school fee regulation mechanism.

She wrote, “It is ironic that while the Bill seeks to establish a ‘transparent procedure’, the whole process till now has been completely non-transparent.” She accused the government of not releasing the draft Bill or holding consultations with parents or other stakeholders. “Till now, we only know what is being reported in the media. We have no authentic document to refer and comment upon,” she said.

Atishi pointed out that the Bill was necessitated by a sudden wave of arbitrary fee hikes introduced by many private schools in April 2025, shortly after the BJP took charge in Delhi. She highlighted that many students were barred from attending classes due to non-payment of the hiked fees, while distressed parents were forced to protest in scorching heat and approach the High Court for relief.