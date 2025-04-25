Atishi slams BJP over power cuts, fee hikes

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continues its development push in Delhi, with senior leader Atishi laying the foundation stone for a community centre in Aman Vihar, Kirari on Thursday. The community hall, worth Rs 2 crore, is aimed at addressing the long-standing demand for public event spaces in the area. “A baraat ghar may appear to be just a building made of bricks and cement, but in truth, it is the heart of a community,” Atishi told residents.

Highlighting the transformation in Kirari over the last decade, Atishi said, “Just 10 years ago, this area was dismissed as an unauthorised colony. But Arvind Kejriwal brought schools, Mohalla Clinics, sewer lines and dignity to the people here.” She also lashed out at the BJP’s performance in Delhi since coming to power. “It’s not even

been two months, and Delhi is already facing long power

cuts and rising private school fees,” she said.