Atishi slams BJP for spreading misinformation about govt school results

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Atishi slammed the BJP for spreading misinformation about the results of the government schools of Delhi and challenged them to show one such school in Delhi where over 90 per cent of the children have failed in any grade. The leaders of the BJP are only capable of spreading misinformation in the media and concocting lies, she said.



Atishi said: “The BJP does not bother to fix the government schools in the states that are run by them and pointed out how the schools in BJP-ruled states function under classrooms made of tin sheds and with the least amount of basic facilities.”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva had claimed earlier that the self-acclaimed education model of the Arvind Kejriwal government has failed and the feedback coming from the government school teachers fully exposes the education model failure. He added that the results of students in Class IX & XI are so poor that the Education Directorate had to issue a circular asking teachers to review answer sheets of students to increase the number of successful students by April 6. Sachdeva said this exposes the poor model of education that Kejriwal - Manish Sisodia and Atishi have developed.