Atishi showcauses two officers for issuing newspaper ad without CM Kejriwal’s photo

New Delhi: Information and Publicity minister Atishi has showcaused the department’s secretary and director for issuing a newspaper advertisement without Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s photo, potentially the latest flash point between the ruling AAP and the city’s bureaucracy.



The notice issued on Tuesday asked the officers to explain within three days why the cost of the advertisement should not be recovered from their salaries as they were published without the approval of the minister-in-charge.

In a note on August 14, the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) objected to carrying the chief minister’s photo observing “Independence Day is not like any other festival, they are not events for projection of individuals, especially in unprecedented circumstances when the individual under question is an undertrial prisoner, being under judicial custody as per due process of law.”

Chief Minister Kejriwal is currently under judicial

custody after his arrest on March 21 in connection with an excise policy case.

On August 14, Atishi directed the department to carry a full page advertisement in line with last year’s practice and approved the creative plan with a photograph of Kejriwal, according to documents.

The minister had said the chief minister is the head of the democratically elected government of the NCT of Delhi and his photograph “embodies the values of democracy and independence”.

She also specifically directed that no other creative plan except for the one approved by her will be released by the DIP, according to the showcause notice.

Despite this instruction, the DIP proceeded to release a half-page advertisement without the photo of the CM on

August 15 in “complete violation of the directions of the

minister in-charge which amounts to wilful disobedience and gross insubordination,” the showcause notice said.

The entire process was “compromised and procedurally invalid”, it added.

Referring to the relevant rules under the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, 1991, the notice said the I&P minister is the competent authority to make decisions or pass directions and is primarily responsible for disposal of business pertaining to DIP.