Atishi reviews beautification work of Guru Ravidas Marg

New Delhi: The Delhi government has initiated a significant beautification project for Guru Ravidas Marg, one of the key roads in Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha. On Wednesday, PWD minister Atishi inspected the ongoing work, marking the beginning of an extensive upgrade aimed at transforming the road into a world-class thoroughfare.



Minister Atishi detailed the scope of the project, stating that “the footpath and service road will be given a modern look” as part of the road’s beautification. She emphasised that

the aesthetic enhancement will include “planting magnificent plants on the central verge,” and noted that the road will be

fortified with recarpeting to ensure durability.

Additionally, “provision for parking of vehicles will also be made” to address the needs of local commuters. Guru Ravidas Marg, a vital artery connecting Maa Anandmai Marg and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, is used by “lakhs of people” daily. Atishi highlighted that the road’s upgrade is expected to significantly benefit the large number of commuters who rely on it. She conveyed that, post-renovation, “the inter-connectivity of many colonies of Kalkaji Assembly with the main road will improve,” making the road a defining feature of the area.

Atishi attributed the impetus for this transformation to the strong support Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received from Kalkaji, asserting, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received a lot of love and respect from Kalkaji, due to which Guru Ravidas Marg is now going to become world class.” She underscored that the government is in “mission mode” to enhance Delhi’s infrastructure and ensure that despite any obstacles, “the work of Delhiites will not stop under leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.”

The comprehensive upgrade will include recarpeting to boost the road’s strength and aesthetics, implementation of

world-class road markings, redesign and repair of the footpaths for modern usability, planting of greenery along the central verge, and the establishment of parking facilities for enhanced convenience.