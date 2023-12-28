Atishi raises concern over delay in Wazirabad ammonia treatment proj

New Delhi: Water minister Atishi expressed serious concern and dissatisfaction over the prolonged delays in establishing the in-situ ammonia treatment project at Wazirabad pond.



Despite directives from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and persistent follow-ups, the project has not commenced even after 9 months since the initial order, which was supposed to be completed within 4 to 6 months.

The minister directed the Chief Secretary to provide an explanation for the delays in implementing the project and demanded a timeline for its completion by January 1.

This initiative was a response to the recent spike in ammonia levels in the Yamuna river, impacting the water treatment plants at Chandrawal and Wazirabad.

Highlighting the consequences, Atishi cited a reduction of up to 50 per cent in production capacity at these plants, resulting in a significant water supply crisis affecting approximately one-fourth of Delhi’s population.

Urgent measures had to be taken to mitigate the crisis in densely populated areas such as Sadar Bazar, Civil Lines, Old Delhi, Mukherjee Nagar, and others.

Attributing the increase in ammonia levels to effluents released by Haryana and the lack of river flow maintenance, she emphasised the annual recurrence of this problem, impacting the lives of Delhiites.

Demanding accountability, Atishi instructed the Chief Secretary to submit a report by January 1 explaining the delays and to ensure the swift implementation of the project, with the tender to be floated by January 15. She stressed the importance of such projects and their direct impact on the lives of Delhi’s residents.