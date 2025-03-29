Atishi questions BJP over Budget transparency

New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Atishi on Friday attacked the BJP government over the source of funds for the state budget.

Speaking at a press conference, Atishi said, “It is unclear where the money shown in the budget is coming from.” She also criticised the government for not presenting the Economic Survey during the budget session, calling it a deviation from long-standing practice. “The Economic Survey is a technical document that provides financial clarity. It has been presented in the Assembly for decades, but this time, the BJP govt did not table it,” she said.