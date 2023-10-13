Atishi pulls up officials for delay in Moti Nagar and Punjabi Bagh flyover projects

New Delhi: In a bid to expedite the completion of two significant flyover projects aimed at decongesting the Ring Road, Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi conducted an inspection of the under-construction Moti Nagar and Punjabi Bagh flyovers on Thursday.



During her visit, she expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the projects and issued a stern ultimatum to the officials in charge.

Atishi asserted that, “The flyovers are crucial to alleviating traffic congestion on the Ring Road and must be completed without further delays.” She instructed the officials to ensure that the construction work is finished by January at all costs.

Furthermore, she emphasised the consequences of failing to meet this deadline, stating that “the concerned officials will have to face strict action.”

During the inspection, the officials told Atishi that, “For the Moti Nagar flyover, most of the work has been completed, with only the installation of a 50-metre steel girder over the intersection near the Bharat Darshan Park remaining,” revealing that the heavy traffic at this intersection has hindered progress.

Similarly, the Punjabi Bagh flyover has encountered slowdowns due to the need to shift a power line.

The minister, while articulating the government’s commitment to timely project delivery, underlined the gravity of the situation. She stated, “CM Kejriwal’s government does not tolerate delays in such crucial projects. The construction of the flyover is running behind schedule, causing daily traffic jams affecting thousands of vehicles and causing inconvenience to the public.”

She further directed the officials to expedite the remaining work by increasing the number of labourers and machines at the construction sites and requested them to provide a weekly progress report to ensure transparent monitoring.

The Moti Nagar and Punjabi Bagh flyovers along the Ring Road are vital to alleviate traffic congestion in Delhi, connecting North and South Delhi, Gurugram, and the NCR. Existing infrastructure struggles to handle the traffic, causing daily gridlock.

These flyovers feature a six-lane elevated corridor, a doubled Punjabi Bagh flyover, subway ramp relocation, new subways, and pedestrian footbridges. Upon completion, they will accommodate 1.25 lakh vehicles daily, saving 18 lakh litres of fuel, 27,000 man-hours, and reducing carbon emissions by 1.60 lakh tons annually. This will lead to significant public savings, estimated at Rs 200 crore yearly.

Atishi also emphasised that these projects must not languish and has left officials with no room for further delay.