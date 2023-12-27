Atishi orders swift action on poor condition of Saket Court Complex

New Delhi: Delhi’s Law Minister Atishi, conducted an inspection of the Saket Court Complex, expressing deep dissatisfaction with the maintenance issues plaguing the newly constructed blocks. During the inspection, seepage concerns were identified, prompting the Law Minister to issue immediate directives to the Public Works Department (PWD) officials.



The Law Minister, accompanied by officials, discovered seepage problems in the recently constructed blocks of the court complex, leading to dampened walls.

This discovery raised serious concerns about basic architectural defects and improper construction. Judges and lawyers present during the inspection echoed these concerns, highlighting the need for urgent intervention.

Atishi, upon observing the state of the court premises, pulled up PWD officials, instructing them to take urgent action to address all identified issues promptly. In a stern message, she ordered the PWD to initiate strict actions against the engineers and contractors responsible for the poor condition of the new buildings.

Expressing her deep dissatisfaction, Atishi emphasised, ‘The Saket Court Complex is regularly used by a large number of judges, lawyers, and their staff. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that these individuals face no inconvenience while performing their duties here.’

The Law minister underscored the significance of maintaining the court premises, stating, ‘The court is a prestigious institution where thousands come in pursuit of justice every day, and negligence in the court’s maintenance will simply not be tolerated. Stern action must be taken for inconvenience caused to judges, lawyers, and citizens.’

She directed the officials to create a comprehensive checklist for necessary maintenance and repairs, ensuring a swift resolution to all identified issues. Atishi highlighted the commitment of the Delhi government to enhancing the infrastructure of court premises and providing all necessary facilities. She emphasised that lapses in maintenance are unacceptable in the pursuit of this commitment.

‘The government, under Chief Minister Kejriwal, is committed to improving the infrastructure of court premises and providing all necessary facilities, and lapses are absolutely unacceptable in pursuit of this cause,’ reiterated the Law Minister.

The Saket Court Complex, being a vital hub for legal proceedings, is visited daily by a significant number of judges, lawyers, and citizens.