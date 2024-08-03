Atishi orders probe into deaths of 14 inmates of Asha Kiran shelter home

New Delhi: In a decisive move, Delhi’s Revenue minister Atishi has mandated a magisterial inquiry into the alarming series of deaths at Asha Kiran Home, a shelter for intellectually challenged individuals run by the Social Welfare Department of the Delhi government.



The recent deaths of 14 residents in July have prompted the Revenue minister to act swiftly, demanding a preliminary investigation report within 48 hours.

During a press conference held on Friday, minister Atishi addressed the gravity of the situation. “14 deaths in a month is a very serious matter,” she remarked. “Given this, we have immediately ordered a magisterial inquiry and a deadline of 48 hours has been given for the preliminary investigation report.” She stressed that any negligence or irresponsible behavior by officers, doctors, nurses, caregivers, or administrative staff would lead to stringent action.

The Asha Kiran Home, which caters to nearly 980 individuals with severe intellectual disabilities and various other physical ailments, operates round the clock medical care services. The facility employs six doctors, 17 nurses, and 450 caregivers working in three shifts to manage the needs of its residents. However, the recent spike in deaths has raised significant concerns about the quality of care provided.

Minister Atishi clarified that 13 of the deceased were adults, and although the post-mortem reports are yet to be released, initial findings suggest that many victims had multiple severe health issues beyond their intellectual disabilities. The cause of death remains unclear pending the post-mortem and further details from the magisterial inquiry. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report and the preliminary report of the magisterial inquiry,” Atishi stated. “The actual cause of death will be clear from these reports.” The Revenue minister assured that if any lapse in duty is found, both governmental and police action will be pursued. “I want to assure Delhiites that if the investigation finds that any of these deaths have occurred due to negligence or irresponsible behavior, then no officer will be spared.”

The recent fatalities at Asha Kiran Home have sparked public concern and scrutiny. The outcome of the magisterial inquiry and post-mortem reports will be crucial in determining the next steps and addressing the potential lapses in the care provided to the residents of Asha Kiran Home.

The Asha Kiran shelter was housing 493 women inmates, nearly double the permitted capacity of 255, according to the fact finding committee report of the NCW.