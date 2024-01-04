Atishi orders action over shoddy construction at judicial officers’ complex

In response to the alarming revelation of substandard construction work at the Judicial Officers Residential Complex in Sector-19, Dwarka, Delhi Law minister Atishi conducted a thorough review meeting with senior officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Department of Law.

The construction, initiated in 2014 for 70 flats intended for Judicial Officers, has faced prolonged delays, and structural flaws have surfaced even before completion.

Expressing deep concern over the poor-quality construction, Atishi took decisive action during the meeting. She promptly directed the immediate suspension of officials responsible for the substandard work and advocated for the blacklisting of the contractor involved.

She emphasised a zero-tolerance policy in the Kejriwal government for negligence and irresponsible conduct.

During the meeting, Atishi remarked, “Such lackadaisical attitude towards work is not tolerable, hence blacklist the contractor.”

She underlined the gravity of the situation and the need for stringent measures to address the lapses in construction quality. Atishi stressed that negligence resulting in structural flaws is unacceptable in the Delhi government, reflecting the administration’s commitment to high standards in public projects.

The minister went further, asserting that strict action should be taken against the responsible individuals in the PWD to serve as a deterrent for the future. She stated, “Take strict action against responsible individuals in the PWD to set an example for the future, ensuring that no one dares to be negligent again.”

Atishi’s swift response reflects the Kejriwal government’s aim towards transparency, accountability, and ensuring the highest standards in public infrastructure.