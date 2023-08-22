Atishi, Mayor visit MCD school principals undergoing training at IIM-Kozhikode

New Delhi: Delhi Education minister Atishi and Mayor Shelly Oberoi paid a motivational visit to the MCD school principals, on Tuesday. The principals are training at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode.



The initiative marks a significant step in the Delhi government’s commitment to revolutionising education in MCD schools, transforming them into world-class institutions.

Atishi, during her interaction with the principals, stressed the government’s unwavering commitment to education. She highlighted that this move to provide training at top institutions like IIM aligns with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s vision for “world-class education for children through world-class teacher training at IIMs and premier educational institutions.”

She expressed optimism that the training would enable MCD school principals to create a conducive learning environment, setting the stage for an educational revolution in MCD schools. Atishi stated, “They are the hope for a brighter future for lakhs of children studying in MCD schools.”

The minister emphasized that her government’s focus on enhancing teachers’ and principals’ capabilities and professional development has led to significant improvements in Delhi government schools.

She explained, “Previous MCD governments overlooked teachers, but now, under the AAP government, MCD teachers will receive respect and support for their professional growth. Like Delhi government schools, MCD schools will also experience an education revolution, with principals leading the charge.”

Furthermore, Oberoi echoed Atishi’s sentiments, emphasizing the government’s commitment to provide the best training opportunities for MCD school principals. She asserted that this investment in educators would transform MCD schools into institutions offering world-class education.

In a historic move, this is the first time MCD school principals have been sent to renowned institutions like IIMs for specialized training.

In June, the Kejriwal government sent the first batch of MCD school principals for training to IIM Ahmedabad. This is the second group of 50 principals and SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training) teachers to undergo training as part of this initiative. The training will equip them with the skills necessary for effective school leadership and management.

As the MCD school principals undergo this transformative training, they gain knowledge and reaffirm their commitment to making MCD schools institutions of excellence.

This initiative signifies a paradigm shift towards prioritising education and educators, a move that holds immense promise for the future of education in the city.