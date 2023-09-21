Atishi makes surprise visit to MCD school in Sangam Vihar

Delhi Education minister Atishi conducted an unannounced visit to an MCD school in Sangam Vihar J-Block, on Wednesday bringing to light alarming instances of teacher absence and irregularities in school operations.

The surprise inspection unveiled a distressing state of affairs as two teachers were found absent from school during instructional hours without informing the principal.

Furthermore, there was a glaring lack of awareness among school authorities regarding the absent teachers. This negligence prompted Atishi to take immediate action and demand stringent measures against those responsible.

Upon her arrival at the school, Atishi was met with a disconcerting scene, a classroom devoid of a teacher, with students left unattended outside.

When queried about the teacher’s absence, the principal appeared uninformed. A subsequent phone call revealed that the teacher was indeed absent without prior notice. Shockingly, this was not an isolated incident, as another teacher was discovered to be absent without informing the school administration.

The minister did not hesitate to take decisive action in response to these lapses. She instructed officials to initiate strict disciplinary measures against both teachers for their unexplained absence during school hours.

Furthermore, the minister uncovered a distressing trend of prolonged teacher absences spanning several months and immediately directed officials to take departmental action against these individuals.

In addition to the concerning teacher absenteeism, the Education Minister unearthed irregularities in data related to ‘Mission Buniyaad,’ a flagship program aimed at improving foundational skills among students.

The principal was found to be unaware of these discrepancies, prompting Atishi to emphasize the critical role of principals in overseeing teacher presence, timetables, academic plans, and school operations.

Atishi emphasised, “In education matters, the ‘AAP’ government follows a zero-tolerance policy in MCD schools. We aim to provide excellent education to every child in MCD schools. In this regard, no negligence in children’s education will be tolerated, and officials must take this seriously. They must ensure that all children in MCD schools receive the education they rightfully deserve.”