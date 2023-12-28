Atishi leads high-level review of Delhi govt plan to build 188 new courtrooms

In a decisive move towards enhancing judicial infrastructure, Law and PWD minister Atishi spearheaded a high-level review of the Delhi government’s ambitious plan to construct 188 new courtrooms in Delhi.

The urgency to tackle the city’s courtroom shortfall took centre stage as Atishi directed officials to craft detailed plans, stressing the importance of timely construction.

“No delays to be tolerated, PWD and Law departments are directed to work on a war footing for Delhiites to have essential judicial infrastructure within deadlines,” stated the minister, underscoring the government’s commitment to providing timely and accessible justice for every Indian.

During the review meeting, Atishi urged officials to establish a step-wise timeline and checklist for the swift preparation of these new courtrooms, emphasising a commitment to expanding the judiciary’s capacity urgently. The Delhi government has set a firm stance against any delays, prioritising the crucial goal of ensuring ample courts for judicial relief.

“The mission to build 188 new courtrooms in Delhi will be key to achieve this goal,” affirmed the minister, aligning the initiative with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s dedication to the fundamental right of every Indian to speedy and accessible justice.

Acknowledging the burden on judges and courts nationwide due to pending litigation causing delays, Atishi emphasised, “The commitment to build 188 new courtrooms in Delhi aligns with the broader vision of strengthening a judicial system that can serve the citizens of Delhi efficiently and responsibly.”

As part of the comprehensive construction plan, Atishi emphasized the inclusion of essential facilities within all new courtrooms. “Courtrooms will be built with essential public facilities for the comfort and convenience of judges, lawyers, and citizens,” she asserted, highlighting the government’s aim of a holistic vision of judicial infrastructure that prioritises the well-being of all stakeholders in the legal process.