Atishi interacts with students at School of Specialised Excellence

In a recent visit to the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence (ASoSE) in Surajmal Vihar, Education Minister Atishi expressed admiration for the school’s focus on equipping students with 21st-century skills. Interacting with students, she highlighted the school’s role in instilling confidence and preparing students for the challenges of the future.

‘There is so much self-confidence among the students in the ASoSE. The confidence and skills that students are gaining here are preparing them to tackle the challenges of the 21st century,’ remarked Education minister Atishi.

The school, known for its emphasis on practical applications, stands out for offering global languages like English and German alongside computer coding in languages such as C++ and Java. Minister Atishi toured various classrooms, including the computer lab, coding class, robotics, and automation class, as well as the finance management class.

‘Students are not only learning global languages but also learning computer coding through technical languages like C++ and Java. This school is preparing future professionals who will effortlessly solve complex problems through their coding skills,’ added Atishi.

Students shared their experiences, emphasising that the school’s unique approach is preparing them for the future, providing exposure they hadn’t encountered in previous educational settings.

They highlighted learning financial management and investment skills from a young age, coupled with internship opportunities for real-life experiences.

‘In this school, we are learning financial management and investment from a school level itself, getting opportunities for internship. Exposure to new opportunities in this school is preparing us for the future; we didn’t get such opportunities in previous schools,’ stated students.The school’s focus on understanding concepts over rote memorisation was lauded by students. ‘The emphasis here is not on rote learning but on understanding concepts and strengthening the foundation.