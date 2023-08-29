Atishi interacts with members of Student Advisory Board

New Delhi: Education Minister Atishi interacted with the newly elected members of Delhi Government Schools’ Student Advisory Boards (SAB), on Monday.



The initiative, tailored to foster leadership, communication, and problem-solving abilities, is gaining recognition for its pivotal role in moulding the leaders of the future.

The Student Advisory Board initiative was introduced by the Delhi Government as a means to empower students and encourage their active participation in school initiatives.

It has, in turn, proven to be a success story, reflecting positively on the state’s commitment to education. The initiative started in 20 schools is now being implemented across all 1000+ Delhi Government Schools.

While addressing the members during the event, Atishi commended the SAB members for their unwavering confidence and ability to take the initiative for the betterment of their peers. She noted, “The confidence of Delhi Government School SAB members to take the initiative for their peers shows that they are the leaders of tomorrow.”

She further emphasised that this initiative goes beyond traditional education, fostering essential skills like leadership, communication, negotiation, critical thinking, and problem-solving among students.

One of the key takeaways from the event was the realisation that students from government schools are now on par with their counterparts in private schools.

Atishi stated, “The confidence of Delhi government school students after a year in SAB shows that they are no less than their counterparts in private schools.”

The SAB initiative addresses a critical aspect of education that often goes overlooked: the practical application of knowledge. Atishi observed, “Despite 14 years of education, students often struggle to apply the concepts learned to solve real-life challenges; SAB is giving students that opportunity.”

This perspective underscores the importance of teaching real-world problem-solving skills alongside traditional subjects. Students themselves expressed the impact of SAB. A student, Gauri, stated, “Being part of the Student Advisory Board taught me that my voice matters, and my ideas can make a real difference in shaping our school’s future.

It helped me develop skills of leadership and communication.” Teachers, initially sceptical, also praised the students’ dedication and their ability to exceed expectations.

The vision behind the Student Advisory Board is to cultivate not just academic excellence but also well-rounded individuals equipped with the skills necessary to tackle real-world challenges. As Education Minister put it, “If we can provide problem-solving opportunities like this to our students and allow them to find solutions to societal problems, no one can stop India from becoming the No.1 country in the world.”

The success of the SAB initiative serves as a testament to the power of empowering student voices and nurturing their leadership potential, ultimately shaping the leaders of tomorrow.