Atishi inspects Wazirabad WTP and Reservoir

Water minister Atishi conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant and Reservoir, revealing critical steps taken by the Delhi government to address water supply challenges in the city.

The inspection centered on boosting the capacity of the Wazirabad Reservoir by clearing accumulated silt. This reservoir, nestled along the Yamuna River, has faced challenges due to silt build-up, particularly exacerbated by unexpected floods this year.

Officials assured that the desilting process is nearing completion, and after its conclusion, the reservoir’s capacity will surge by several crores of liters, helping alleviate water scarcity during times of low supply.

One of the key concerns tackled during this inspection was rising ammonia levels in the Wazirabad Reservoir. Industrial pollution in neighbouring Haryana, from areas like Sonipat, Panipat, and Rohtak, contributes to increased ammonia levels in the Yamuna.

This often necessitates the shutdown of water treatment plants when ammonia levels exceed capacity. The Kejriwal government’s solution is an in-situ ammonia treatment system. “Ammonia levels will be reduced in the reservoir through in-situ treatment as the water treatment plant cannot stop the increase,” said Atishi during the visit, emphasising the need for expediting this critical project.

In addition to these measures, the government is taking remarkable steps to address water scarcity through efficient recycling plants. The existing 11 MGD recycling plant in Wazirabad, converting treated wastewater into potable water, serves as a model. Moreover, new recycling plants are planned at Haiderpur and Chandrawal WTPs, with a combined daily production capacity of 25 MGD once operational.

To ensure water supply even during flood situations, technology upgrades are being introduced at pumping houses supplying Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla WTPs. These improvements are designed to prevent submersion-related shutdowns during unexpected floods, ensuring uninterrupted water supply.