Atishi inspects new school in north-east Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s ambitious education reform continues with the near-completion of a state-of-the-art school in Sundar Nagari. The new facility, a 5-storey structure with 120 rooms, was inspected by Education minister Atishi on Tuesday, who lauded the project’s progress.



Atishi, accompanied by local MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam, emphasised the significance of the new school, asserting that its infrastructure matches that of international universities. “The building of this magnificent new school is no less than the building of any international university,” she remarked. The new school, designed to accommodate 8,000 students, aims to serve the densely populated area of North-East Delhi and alleviate overcrowding in nearby schools. “This new school is an attempt to fulfill Arvind Kejriwal ji’s vision to provide the best education to the children of the poorest families of Delhi,” Atishi added. She underscored the government’s commitment to enhancing educational facilities for all children, regardless of their economic background.

The project has faced challenges, including the need to reclaim land from the clutches of land mafia, a hurdle overcome thanks to the Kejriwal government’s efforts. The school, previously inaugurated by then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, will help

reduce the pressure on educational institutions in Mandoli, Saboli, Sundar Nagari, Bank Colony, Harsh Vihar, and Nand Nagari areas.

“The new school with 120 rooms is equipped with all the modern facilities,” Atishi said. The building features smart classrooms, five state-of-the-art libraries, eight well-equipped labs, two large multipurpose (MP) halls, and various activity rooms. Additionally, the school is designed with lifts to ensure accessibility for all students.

Minister Atishi instructed officials to complete the remaining work within a month. “The remaining work should be completed within a month and the school should be dedicated to the students. Every detail should be taken special care of in the final phase,” she directed.

Highlighting the broader vision of the Delhi government, Atishi remarked, “Our government has assured the parents of Delhi that lack of money will never come in the way of quality education for their children.” She noted that this initiative is part of a larger effort to make Delhi government schools exemplary and competitive with private institutions. The new school is anticipated to become a pivotal educational hub in the area, offering top-tier facilities and educational standards.