Atishi inspects new school building in Narela

New Delhi: In a significant development for rural education, the Delhi government is set to inaugurate a state-of-the-art school in Kheda village, Narela. Delhi’s Education minister, Atishi, recently visited the site to review the construction progress and expedite its completion.



This ambitious project represents a considerable leap forward in the Kejriwal administration’s commitment to transforming education across Delhi. The new facility is a four-story building designed to provide top-notch educational resources. It will feature 72 rooms, including smart classrooms, 11 advanced laboratories, a central library, an MP hall with a capacity for 250 students, and other modern amenities.

During her inspection, Atishi highlighted the importance of this initiative in the broader context of educational reform. “This new magnificent school built in Kheda village of Narela is a testament to the seriousness and priority of the Kejriwal government towards education,” she declared. She noted the stark contrast between the current state of government schools and their condition before Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure, emphasising the dramatic improvements made under his leadership.

Atishi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equitable education, stating, “It is the vision of CM Kejriwal to change the country through education. This vision

will be fulfilled only when a child from a poor family gets all the facilities that children from a rich family get. We have started this by making the Delhi government schools excellent.”

She expressed that despite the current political challenges, including the imprisonment of Kejriwal on what she termed a “false case,” the mission to enhance educational infrastructure remains unwavering.

Atishi instructed officials to finalise the finishing touches and ensure that the school opens within the next two months.