Atishi inspects construction work at two govt schools

New Delhi: The Delhi government is constructing a Girls Senior Secondary School in Khichripur with modern facilities like 76 classrooms, labs, and sports room. The new 4-storey building is ready and classes will start from the upcoming session and it includes a home science lab, CAL lab, a library, a sports room, and a music room.

State’s Education Minister Atishi inspected the construction work at the govt co-ed Senior Secondary School, Chilla village and GGSSS Khichripur.

The Minister directed the officials to blacklist the contractor for showing laxity in the school construction work in Chilla village and complete the construction work of the academic block in Chilla Village in a stipulated timeline and sought the progress report along with a checklist. She also asked the PWD officials to immediately eliminate the flaws in the construction as well.

During the inspection of the school in Khichripur, the Minister further instructed the officials that now that the school building is ready, it should be handed over to the education department as soon as possible, so that classes can start from the new session.