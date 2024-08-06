Atishi inaugurates new academic block at govt school

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Atishi inaugurated a new four-storey academic block and multipurpose hall at a government school in Dilshad Garden on Monday and said that the development will benefit children in the densely populated areas of north-east Delhi.



Addressing the gathering at Sant Eknath Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya along with Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, the AAP minister expressed happiness over the inauguration of the new building and emphasised the Kejriwal govt’s commitment to providing quality education to all children.

She highlighted the challenges previously faced by students in the densely populated areas of North-East Delhi and said, “The development is expected to benefit children in areas such as Dilshad Colony, Kalander Colony, Kusht Colony, and Tahirpur, ensuring they receive quality education without the burden of overcrowded classrooms.”

“Previously, we had 100 students crammed into a single class, studying in makeshift tents. Today, these children are receiving education in world-class facilities,” Atishi said.

The new academic block and multipurpose hall are expected to significantly improve the educational environment for students, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, by providing them with the resources needed to excel.

The state-of-the-art block features 24 modern classrooms, activity rooms, a laboratory, a library and a lift.

The hall, with 300-seating capacity, will support various co-curricular activities, fostering all-round development for students.

During the inauguration, Atishi also highlighted the superior facilities of the new school block, comparing them favorably to private schools, and said, “I studied in a prestigious private school in Delhi, but even there, I did not have facilities like this.”

“Earlier people used to think that if a child is from a poor family and studies in a government school, then he will do some small work but today the Kejriwal govt is providing such a wonderful education to the children in its schools that the child dreams of becoming an automobile engineer and not a mechanic and also fulfils it,” she said.