Atishi inaugurates Delhi State School Games 2023

New Delhi: In a resounding celebration of athleticism, Education and Sports minister Atishi inaugurated the Delhi State School Games 2023 at Chhatrasal Stadium.



This annual event aims to nurture emerging sports talent within Delhi schools while providing students with a platform to showcase their sports skills.

Addressing the audience during the inauguration, Atishi underscored the importance of sports in the holistic development of children. She emphasised that sports are as vital as mainstream education and often contribute significantly to a student’s knowledge and growth.

The Delhi State School Games 2023 witnessed a broad participation from a total of 3,545 government, government-aided, and private recognised schools spanning 29 zones across 16 districts under the Directorate of Education.

The zonal sports competitions, covering 32 games within the U-14, U-17, and U-19 categories, led to the selection of top teams from 29 zones that will now participate in the Delhi State School Games 2023-24.

Importantly, this year’s event also includes sports activities for children with disabilities across nine different games, ensuring inclusivity and equal opportunities for all. The event features 32 diverse games, many recognized in international competitions like the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games. These include Athletics, Swimming, Cricket, Wrestling, Badminton, and more.

Atishi explained, “Children are frequently advised to focus solely on their studies, sometimes neglecting sports and extracurricular activities. However, today, I would like to convey to parents and elders who give this advice that our children often acquire more knowledge when they actively engage in sports rather than confining themselves to classrooms.”

Recognizing the challenges faced by athletes on their journey to excellence, she conveyed, “Becoming a sportsperson is no easy feat. We admire athletes like Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, and Mary Kom for their medal-winning performances, but it is essential to acknowledge the years of relentless dedication that precede those victories. The life of a sportsperson is far from easy, it demands unwavering dedication and tireless effort.”

Highlighting the commitment and relentless work ethic of athletes, Atishi lauded athletes’ dedication as an example for all students, highlighting sports’ value in teaching teamwork, hard work, and resilience for children’s holistic development and the nation’s progress.

The Minister also called on Department of Education (DoE) officials and teachers to encourage students to actively engage in sports, acknowledging the integral role of sports in fostering holistic development.