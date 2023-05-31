Atishi inaugurates ‘Bal Vikas Kendra’ set up by DCPCR in Model Town

New Delhi: In a bid towards ensuring the holistic development of children in Delhi, the Delhi government launched the “Bal Vikas Kendra” Tuesday in JJ Cluster, Lal Bagh, Model Town.



The centre has been set up by the Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and was inaugurated by WCD minister Atishi. It has been established in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust and aims to address the diverse needs of children living in slum areas and provide them with comprehensive services for their overall well-being.

Speaking at the inauguration, Atishi commended DCPCR and the Salaam Baalak Trust for their efforts in establishing the center. She said, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s vision is to provide the best facilities to the children of Delhi, similar to what he would offer his own children.”

She added that under the guidance of the CM, the schools of Delhi have become world-class, with improved results, surpassing even the private schools. Now, the government’s focus is on MCD schools to make them world-class and develop them according to the learning needs of children.

Atishi took the opportunity to urge parents to actively participate in ensuring a bright future for their children, emphasizing that education cannot be fulfilled without their involvement.

She encouraged them to dedicate just half an hour of their time to asking children about their school activities and learning every day.