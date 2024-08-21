Atishi inaugurates academic block at govt school at Maidangarhi

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Wednesday hoped that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon be out of jail with the blessings of the people and be in the Maidangarhi area to lay the foundation stone of a new academic block. She was in Maidangarhi in south Delhi to inaugurate an academic block of a government school.

During the event the education minister announced that "we will soon start constructing another academic block in this area and children who lack access to quality education will get proper facilities to study". "The women of Delhi have prayed for his (Kejriwal) release (from jail) and even fasted for him. With the blessings of the people of Delhi, he will be soon be out of jail, and will come here to lay the foundation stone of the academic block," she said.

Kejriwal is lodged in the Tihar jail here in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). On the academic block inaugurated by her, Atishi said, "I am delighted to inaugurate this new academic block here. This a highly densely populated area where even finding a space to build roads is challenging." The minister claimed that earlier, 65 students used to study in a single classroom without any laboratory or library facilities.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Atishi spoke about the severe waterlogging issue near the Zakhira Railway Underpass in West Delhi that hampers traffic in the area. "The railway land there lacks a proper drainage system. Despite continuous discussions with the railways over the past two years, and the Delhi government contributing its share of funds, no work has been done yet," she alleged. Atishi added that she had written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday, urging him to find a solution to the problem as soon as possible.