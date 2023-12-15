Atishi inaugurates 67th National School Games

New Delhi: The vibrant echoes of youthful enthusiasm filled Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium on Friday as the 67th National School Games were inaugurated by Education minister Atishi.



Hosted by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education, the event has drawn participation from 44 units, including states, union territories, and other educational boards.

In her address, Atishi underscored the pivotal role of integrating sports into education for nation-building and nurturing a generation grounded in fitness, competitiveness, and resilience.

Atishi emphasised the dedication and hard work required to excel in sports, stating, “Becoming an athlete is not an easy achievement. Whether it’s a javelin thrower, relay racer, boxer, wrestler, cricketer, or swimmer, all dedicate their days and nights to preparing for their sport. That’s how they achieve national or international recognition.”

Acknowledging the recent triumphs of Indian athletes at the Asian Games, she expressed confidence that the National School Games would be a platform to foster emerging talents. “Our athletes showcased exceptional skill, determination, and a relentless pursuit of success. I am confident that these national games will also promote the talents that will become future champions.”

The two-day event will see nearly 3,400 students aged under 14, 17, and 19 participating in 13 games, including Handball, Karate, Sepak Takraw, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Wrestling, Boxing, Netball, Badminton, Swimming, Diving, Kurash, and Thangta Martial Arts.

Atishi stressed the holistic development achieved through sports, noting, “Learning teamwork, discipline, and leadership skills through sports is the most effective tool to prepare our children to tackle every challenge.”

Highlighting the significance of sports beyond the competitive arena, she added, “Sports are important

not only for students participating in these National Games today but also for every child in Delhi and the country. The values and skills learned through sports are crucial and cannot be acquired elsewhere. Sports prepare players to face continuous challenges through teamwork and hard work. These qualities are essential for all children in the country.”