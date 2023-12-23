Atishi emphasises pivotal role of healthcare, lauds govt initiative

New Delhi: The 6th convocation of Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) witnessed a proud moment as 605 students were conferred degrees on Friday.



The event was attended by Delhi’s Education minister Atishi, along with L-G VK Saxena and former ICMR Director-General Nirmal K Ganguly.

During the event Atishi expressed her satisfaction, stating, “Establishing this University was one of the first initiatives taken by the Delhi government in 2015 in the education sector under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal. The transformation of DPSRU into the country’s first Pharmaceutical Research University is an example of the Kejriwal government’s commitment to education.”

Highlighting DPSRU’s unique role, she mentioned, “DPSRU is India’s first pharmaceutical University that not only teaches courses in pharmaceutical sciences but also sports medicine, physiotherapy, hospital management, and hospital administration.”

Amidst the global pandemic, Atishi emphasised the pivotal role of healthcare, stating, “The COVID-induced pandemic has taught us the importance of medicine and preventive care. I am sure that students graduating from DPSRU today will not only make their University proud but also their country.”

The minister applauded the Delhi government’s unwavering dedication to education, “It is the only government in the country that dedicates 25 per cent of its budget to education. This is the reason why the Kejriwal government’s education model is being appreciated not only in Delhi or India but across the globe.” “Education is not just an expense, investing in education is an investment in the bright future of our children and our country,” she declared. Atishi envisioned the graduating students as future problem solvers, stating, “We believe that students sitting here can find solutions to many problems of today’s times, and that is why we have always been investing in education.”

DPSRU’s initiatives extended beyond its campus through the “Dilli Ki Yogshala” programme, which brought yoga to every corner of Delhi. Atishi expressed hope for its resumption, saying, “I hope that the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme will be resumed soon by the University.”

In her congratulatory message to the graduates, Atishi motivated them, asserting, “I hope that DPSRU will also lead in educating about

Indian medicine systems like Ayurveda and Unani in the future. India across centuries has been a leader, as far as medicine is concerned.”