Atishi directs top city bureaucrat to file inquiry report by 10pm

BY Team MP29 July 2024 7:21 PM GMT

New Delhi: Delhi Revenue minister Atishi on Monday flagged the delay in submission of magisterial inquiry report on the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre incident in a note to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and directed him to submit the report by 10 pm.

Three IAS aspirants -- Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala -- died after the basement of a

building housing Rau’s IAS Study Circle

coaching institute was flooded following rain on Saturday evening.

There was no immediate reaction from the Chief Secretary office.

Team MP

