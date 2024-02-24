Atishi declares order of appointing govt standing counsel on interim basis ‘invalid’

Delhi Law Minister Atishi has declared as “invalid” an order issued by the principal secretary (Law) appointing another lawyer as standing counsel to represent Delhi government before the Delhi High Court on interim basis instead of standing counsel (civil) Santosh Kumar Tripathi.

The minister, in an order issued on February 15, said “Tripathi will continue to handle the responsibilities of standing counsel (civil), Delhi High Court, GNCTD”.

A copy of the order has also been sent to the registrar general of the high court.

Earlier this month, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had said that govt counsel have made “misleading” statements before the high court related to a report on the opening of liquor vends in conforming and non-conforming wards while implementing the now-rescinded excise policy in the national capital, officials had said.

Later on February 14, the principal secretary (Law) issued an order stating, “As an interim arrangement and to ensure proper representation of GNCTD of Delhi before Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, Anupam Srivastava, Additional Standing Counsel (Civil) is hereby appointed Standing Counsel (Civil), Delhi High Court NCT of Delhi till further orders. He will perform all the duties of Standing Counsel (Civil), Delhi High Court, GNCT of Delhi and conduct the cases presently handled by Santosh Kumar Tripathi.”