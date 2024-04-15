Atishi critiques BJP’s election manifesto as devoid of substance

NEW DELHI: In a blistering critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi slammed the BJP’s election manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a ‘Jumla Patra,’ alleging that it was filled with rhetoric and devoid of any concrete plans for the nation’s future.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Atishi pointed out the disparities between the BJP’s promises and its actions over the past decade. She asserted, “For 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi ji has not issued a manifesto of BJP but a jumla patra (rhetoric letter).”

Atishi lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for failing to deliver on their electoral pledges, particularly concerning job creation and inflation control. She stated, “Modi ji, who promised to provide 2 crore jobs every year, did not even give figures in his 75-page jumla letter (manifesto) as to how many youth he gave employment in 10 years.” She further emphasised that unemployment rates are skyrocketing under the BJP’s rule, directly contradicting their assurances to the nation’s youth.

Regarding inflation, Atishi accused the BJP of exacerbating the problem rather than alleviating it, asserting, “In last 10 years, instead of inflation going down in country, it has increased to second highest in world.” She criticised the BJP’s failure to address the economic challenges faced by ordinary citizens, particularly farmers, whose incomes have stagnated despite lofty promises of doubling them.

Atishi also scrutinised the BJP’s flagship healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat, alleging insufficient funding for its implementation. She remarked, “Ayushman Bharat, which BJP is tom-tomming across country today, last year less was spent on it than health budget of a small state like Delhi.” In her scathing critique, Atishi accused the BJP of deceiving the nation with empty rhetoric and neglecting the real issues plaguing Indian society. She concluded by asserting that the people of India were disillusioned with the BJP’s empty promises and would not be swayed by their manifesto in the upcoming elections. “People in the country aren’t going to believe in the BJP manifesto. In the last 10 years, the entire country, youth and womenfolk saw the rhetoric and this time people of the country will certainly vote against this rhetoric,” she declared.

The AAP’s strong condemnation of the BJP’s electoral tactics underscores the intense political polarisation and scrutiny surrounding the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, as parties vie for public trust and support in shaping the nation’s future.