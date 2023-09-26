Atishi conducts thorough inspection of key road sections

New Delhi: Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi conducted a thorough inspection of key road sections on Monday.



The minister visited the stretch between Delhi Vidhan Sabha and Delhi Secretariat, including ISBT Kashmere Gate, and left no room for complacency, reprimanding officials for any laxity in maintenance. Atishi’s visit underlines CM Arvind Kejriwal’s promise to elevate the city’s roads to world-class status.

During her inspection, Atishi emphasised the urgency for improvements in road maintenance, footpaths, and drainage systems along this vital corridor. She directed officials to formulate a comprehensive action plan for phased enhancements within one week.

Additionally, Atishi urged a focus on pedestrian-friendly footpath redevelopment, including innovative ideas, while addressing issues related to tree obstruction, pavement levelling, and road resurfacing. She emphasised that this corridor, connecting crucial city locations, serves as a daily transit route for countless commuters.

Inspecting the Rajghat subway, Atishi expressed concern about its poor condition and issued a stern warning, ‘Rajghat is of high importance to the whole country. In Delhi, it is an important landmark, and any negligence in its maintenance and smooth operation will not be tolerated,’ she asserted.

Atishi also directed officials to prioritise cleanliness, repair tiles, and address lighting issues in the subway promptly.

She firmly articulated the stance of the Delhi government, declaring that the Kejriwal administration would not countenance any lapses in the maintenance of Delhi’s road infrastructure.

‘Kejriwal government will not tolerate any laxity in the maintenance of Delhi roads as per global standards,’ she said.

In light of the existing concerns, she admonished officials to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the entire road stretch and submit a

prioritised report.