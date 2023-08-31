Atishi conducts inspection of Shantivan Road & Delhi Gate

As the National Capital Territory of Delhi is in the midst of a remarkable makeover as it prepares to host the G20 Summit, PWD minister Atishi conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Shantivan Road and Delhi Gate areas to ensure everything is in place on Wednesday.

Atishi, during her inspection tour, remarked, “Heads of countries and senior officials from around the world are coming to Delhi for the G20 Summit. It is a matter of pride for both Delhi and the country that we are getting an opportunity to showcase our best to them. Preparations for the G20 Summit are in full swing across Delhi, with beautification efforts also well underway.”

Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi and a priority visit for esteemed foreign delegations, has undergone a remarkable transformation. The stretch from Rajghat to Red Fort has been rejuvenated, featuring fountains, contemporary street art, open seating spaces, and impressive lighting. The memorial has been adorned with greenery, a towering 115ft Indian flag, and lighting installations, making it a symbol of national pride.

“Rajghat is the pride of the nation, and we aim for visiting delegates to carry back indelible memories,” Atishi stated.

Earlier Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also expressed his promise to the city’s ongoing beauty and cleanliness. In his Independence Day speech, he emphasized, “I will uphold the city’s beauty and cleanliness at any cost.” The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is also contributing significantly to enhancing the city’s aesthetics during the G20 summit. Large numbers of sanitation staff and mechanized sweeping machines have been deployed to maintain cleanliness.

AAP claims that post the summit, the focus will remain on keeping the national capital clean and beautiful. “Over the past year, major roads in the city have been transformed with paved roadways, green spaces, dedicated cycling tracks, LED lighting, street furniture, public utility centres, fountains, and contemporary sandstone artworks,” an official had said.

The Capital is poised to warmly welcome delegates from around the world with clean, beautiful, and green roads, reflecting the spirit of the G20 summit.