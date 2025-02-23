Atishi claims CAG reports sent to Speaker before Delhi election

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “spreading misconceptions” regarding the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) reports. She clarified that she had submitted the reports to the Delhi Assembly Speaker before the elections, countering BJP’s claims about the presentation of the report.

“At the time when I was Chief Minister, I had sent the CAG reports to the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly before the elections in a sealed envelope. The reports were, in any case, going to be presented in the House during the first session,” Atishi said during a press conference. She further alleged, “The Bharatiya Janata Party is spreading the misconception that they have decided to present the report, which is completely false. We firmly believe that whatever is in the CAG report should be presented before the people of Delhi.” Atishi’s remarks came after her appointment as the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, a decision announced by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader Gopal Rai.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which has regained power in Delhi after 27 years, is set to present the CAG report in the Delhi Assembly on February 25 during a three-day session. BJP leader Vijender Gupta stated, “Presenting the CAG report is the government’s top agenda, as decided in the cabinet meeting on Thursday.”