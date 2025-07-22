Atishi cites SC remarks, calls ED a ‘political tool’

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday pointed to recent Supreme Court observations on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to allege a growing pattern of political misuse of central agencies against Opposition leaders.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi referred to the Supreme Court’s comments in a case involving the Karnataka Chief Minister’s wife, where the ED had approached the Supreme Court after having their summons quashed by the Karnataka High Court. The apex court had reportedly asked the ED to clarify why it was becoming a political weapon and being used for political battles. Atishi said. “Central agencies are being used to target Opposition leaders, especially during election season.”

Atishi cited Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest and court remarks on political malice to allege growing misuse of the PMLA, calling it a tool commonly used against Opposition leaders. She claimed agencies repeatedly failed to show proceeds of crime in cases against Hemant Soren, Abhishek Banerjee, and RJD leaders.