Atishi breaks down on stage during school inauguration

New Delhi: In a poignant and historic moment for Delhi’s education sector, Delhi Education Minister Atishi inaugurated the state-of-the-art Sarvodaya Co-Ed School in Nasirpur, Dwarka, on Friday.

The event was marked by Atishi’s emotional tribute to Manish Sisodia, the former Deputy Chief Minister and a key architect of Delhi’s education reforms, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court earlier in the day.

Atishi, visibly moved, spoke about the significance of the day, stating, “Today marks a monumental day in India’s educational history. With Manish Sisodia’s bail, justice has been served, truth has triumphed, education has emerged victorious, and above all, the children of Delhi have won.” Her words underscored the dual celebration of Sisodia’s legal victory and the opening of the new school, which she described as surpassing even the most prestigious private schools in the region. The newly inaugurated Sarvodaya Co-Ed School stands as a testament to the transformative vision of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

The four-storey facility boasts 57 classrooms, nine laboratories, two libraries, an auditorium with a 300-person capacity, and a semi-Olympic size swimming pool. This extensive infrastructure reflects the Kejriwal government’s commitment to providing top-quality education to every child, regardless of their socio-economic background.

“This school is better than all those private schools in Dwarka,” Atishi asserted, highlighting the school’s advanced features, including an activity room and modern sports facilities. “Arvind Kejriwal promised Delhiites that he would give better education to every child of Delhi than the education he provided to his own children.

This promise is being fulfilled today, thanks to Delhi’s education revolution,” she added.The school’s inauguration also symbolised the triumph over challenges faced during its development, including overcoming issues related to land encroachments.

Atishi emphasised that under the leadership of Kejriwal and Sisodia, the school land was freed from the clutches of land mafias, allowing the construction of this world-class institution.

Reflecting on the broader impact of the educational reforms initiated by the Kejriwal govt, Atishi noted, “More than 75 years have passed since India’s independence, and under the leadership of Kejriwal and Sisodia, this is the first government that said it would make government

schools better than private schools. Today, we see the result of that promise.”