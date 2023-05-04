Atishi: BJP’s 15-yr misrule has left MCD schools in shambles

New Delhi: Delhi’s Education Minister Atishi and MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi held a review meeting to assess the issues being faced by MCD schools and how to overcome the neglect that they have faced in the last 15 years.



The Minister pointed out that the daily review meetings with MCD are revealing the failures of the BJP’s 15 years of poor administration in the education sector.

The current state of MCD schools highlights the BJP’s indifference towards education, she said. Atishi said that her government will work towards transforming all the MCD schools as promised and ensure quality education to every child.

Dr Oberoi explained that education has never been a priority for BJP, which is evident by looking at the state of MCD schools. She said that the new AAP government will address the shortcomings and enhance these schools’ standards.

The MCD school buildings are dilapidated, the floors are broken, the classrooms are like junkyards, there are spider webs on the walls, many schools have leaking roofs during the rainy season, and some don’t even have proper roofs. The schools lack desks, drinking water, and the toilets are in bad condition, Atishi said.

The education department staff of MCD is struggling with a severe shortage. There is a shortage of teachers in the schools, as well as sanitation workers and security guards. The Minister said that in the last 15 years, BJP has not been able to provide even basic facilities to MCD schools.

“But now, people in Delhi have shown trust in us and we promise that we will make MCD schools world-class. We will equip every school with basic facilities as well as provide all the necessary facilities to the teachers which will prove to be helpful in their professional development,” Atishi said.