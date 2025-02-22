Atishi: BJP started breaking its promises

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP government in Delhi of breaking its promise to women voters by failing to implement the ₹2,500 Mahila Samriddhi Yojana in its first Cabinet meeting. Senior AAP leader Atishi criticised BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda, for making unfulfilled commitments to women in the city.

Atishi pointed out that during a rally in Dwarka on January 31, PM Modi assured women that, “In the very first Cabinet meeting, ₹2,500 will be transferred to the accounts of women. This is Modi’s guarantee.” She also referred to BJP national president JP Nadda’s statement on January 17, 2025, where he vowed, “In the first cabinet meeting itself, the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana will be passed, and BJP commits to providing ₹2,500 per month to Delhi’s women.”