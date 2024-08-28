Atishi attends thanksgiving prog organised by DVB pensioners

New Delhi: The Delhi Vidyut Board (DVB) pensioners gathered at the Shah Auditorium on Tuesday to celebrate and express their gratitude for the introduction of cashless medical facilities provided by the Kejriwal government. The event, attended by Power minister Atishi, highlighted the significant improvements in healthcare access for the board’s retired employees.

Atishi commended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his commitment to enhancing the lives of pensioners since his administration began in 2015. She noted, “The Chief Minister took full care of the

facilities of pensioners even while being in jail. Thanks to his efforts, now pensioners need not run around offices for medical reimbursement.” She added, “At such a stage of life when pensioners need care the most, Arvind Kejriwal ji is taking care of them like a son.”

The introduction of cashless medical facilities marks a departure from the cumbersome reimbursement processes that pensioners previously faced. Under the old system, retirees had to navigate complex procedures to claim medical expenses, often resulting in significant delays and frustration. Atishi emphasised that, “With cashless medical reimbursement facility, now there will be no need to run around offices, pensioners will be able to get their treatment done without worrying about reimbursement.”