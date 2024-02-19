Atishi approves rehabilitation, strengthening of roads in Shahdara

New Delhi: The Delhi government has unveiled ambitious plans to revamp the road infrastructure in Shahadra District, emphasising resilience, safety, and global standards.



PWD Minister Atishi announced the approval of projects aimed at rehabilitating and upgrading several key roads across the district, reflecting the government’s commitment to providing a world-class transportation network for Delhi’s residents.

‘The Kejriwal government’s emphasis is on establishing a resilient and secure transportation network following global standards,’ remarked PWD Minister Atishi.

‘The sanctioned road-strengthening projects across Delhi serve as a testament to the Delhi government’s dedication to delivering world-class road infrastructure for the city’s residents.’

The identified roads set for rehabilitation include LIC Road, connecting the MCD Office and GT Road; the road from Hansraj Public School to Dilshad Garden; Road No. 62 to the petrol pump on GT Road; and Road No. 69, among others. These roads, vital for connectivity within the district, have faced gradual deterioration over the years, prompting the government’s intervention.

Atishi stressed the importance of thorough assessment and adherence to global standards to ensure high-quality outcomes. “The PWD has conducted a thorough assessment of the roads with the assistance of experts and has been instructed to initiate the upgrading process,” she stated. “Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the government is working in ‘Mission Mode’ to improve the roads of Delhi.” Recognising the significance of minimal disruption to commuters during the construction phase, the minister directed officials to prioritise safety and convenience. “The strengthening of these roads will positively impact thousands of individuals in the area, alleviating congestion and enhancing interconnectivity from main roads to colonies,” Atishi affirmed.

The projects aim not only to enhance infrastructure but also to prioritise the well-being of Delhi’s citizens. The selection of roads for rehabilitation underscores the government’s aim to creating a robust and safe transportation network. By focusing on resilience and adherence to global standards, the initiatives reflect a holistic approach to urban development under the Kejriwal administration.

In Shahadra District, the identified roads for strengthening include those connecting GT Road to Road No.64 via Telephone exchange R-Block Road, the road from divider road to Gurudwara road near Pummy Sweet, and the road from T-point, L Pocket to R Block small rotary, among others.