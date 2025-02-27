Atishi appointed LoP in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi has been officially recognised as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly by Speaker Vijender Gupta. The Kalkaji MLA’s appointment was

made in accordance with the provisions of the Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Act, 2001.

The announcement was made on Thursday through a notification from the Legislative Assembly Secretariat of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The notification confirmed Atishi’s appointment, stating, “The Hon’ble Speaker has recognised Atishi, Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly, as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with immediate effect.” Atishi’s election to the position comes after AAP secured 22 seats in the recent Delhi Assembly elections,

while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 48 seats. Atishi had contested and won the Kalkaji seat, defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai had earlier announced Atishi’s elevation as the leader of the legislative party

on February 23, confirming her role as the Leader of Opposition following the party’s election results.