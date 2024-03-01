Atishi appeals to L-G to provide housing to slum evictees

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expressed serious concern over the mass demolition of slums in Delhi by Central government agencies over the past year.

AAP senior leader and Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi made a fervent appeal to the Lieutenant Governor to intervene and provide immediate housing assistance to affected residents under the PM Housing Scheme.

Atishi’s impassioned plea comes in response to the deployment of bulldozers by the BJP-led central government to demolish settlements inhabited by the city’s poorest inhabitants. She condemned the actions of these agencies, stating, “Before the elections, the BJP promises houses to people at the same place in slum areas, but after the elections instead of providing homes to the poor, their agencies destroy people’s houses.”

Highlighting specific instances of demolition in areas such as Ghosiya Colony in Mehrauli and Tughlaqabad, Atishi underscored the devastating impact on families who have been left homeless. She lamented the disregard shown by central government agencies such as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and the railway department towards the welfare of slum dwellers.

Atishi mentioned that, “Everyone saw how DDA demolished the Ghosiya Colony in Mehrauli using bulldozers. People who had been living there for decades ended up on the streets, but the central government showed no concern.”

Moreover, the minister drew attention to the systematic destruction of slum settlements despite assurances made by the BJP prior to elections. She criticized the government’s failure to uphold its promises of providing housing to vulnerable communities, leaving thousands displaced and vulnerable.

The AAP senior leader’s plea extends to residents of Sundar Nagar, Karkardooma JJ Camp, and Azadpur JJ Camp, who have not only lost their homes but also their applications for housing assistance. Atishi stressed the urgency of the situation, emphasizing that the L-G must prioritise the needs of Delhi’s marginalised communities.

“Today, representing the citizens of Delhi, particularly those living in Delhi’s slums, I am appealing to the Honourable L-G. Just as he announced a home for a rat miner, every person in Delhi whose slum dwelling has been demolished should be granted a home under the PM Housing Scheme,” pleaded Atishi.

As elections approach, the predicament of displaced slum residents has taken centre stage, demanding immediate attention from the authorities.