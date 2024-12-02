Atishi appeals to L-G for timely reappointment of bus marshals

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has written to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena, urging him to approve a pending proposal for the reappointment of over 10,000 bus marshals in the city.

The proposal, which was submitted on November 13, 2024, has been awaiting approval for over two weeks, prompting the Chief Minister to express concerns over the delay.

In her letter, CM Atishi emphasized the crucial role these marshals play in ensuring the safety of women commuting on Delhi’s buses. She recalled a time before the marshals were deployed when women faced harassment and intimidation during their daily travel.

“Our mothers, sisters, and daughters felt unsafe, and stepping out for work, school, or college was a daunting task,” she said, underscoring the widespread fears that women had to contend with.

The introduction of bus marshals, according to CM Atishi, had significantly improved the safety of women.

“These marshals became a beacon of hope, instilling confidence in women and assuring them that no antisocial element would trouble them,” she noted. The marshals were instrumental in preventing harassment and apprehending miscreants, making public transport safer for countless women across the city.

However, the reappointment of these marshals has become a contentious issue. CM Atishi criticised the actions of certain officers under central government directives who, in her words, “conspired to first withhold the salaries of the marshals and then, on October 31, 2023, terminated their employment altogether.” She also pointed out that these officers were rewarded with promotions despite their role in the marshals’ dismissal.

The termination of the bus marshals not only led to a loss of livelihood for 10,000 families but also raised concerns over the safety of women passengers. CM Atishi described this as a weakening of the safety measures that had empowered women to travel confidently. “Stripping these marshals of their jobs has weakened the safety net that empowered millions of women to travel fearlessly every day,” she wrote.

In her letter to the LG, CM Atishi expressed frustration over the delay in the approval process. “More than two weeks have passed, and yet no decision has been made. I fail to understand the reason for this delay,” she said.

Concluding her appeal, CM Atishi called on the L-G to approve the proposal immediately, stating, “I request you to approve this proposal at the earliest so that light can return to the lives of these 10,000 families and women can feel safe again in buses.” She emphasised that both the families of the marshals and women across Delhi are waiting for the approval to be granted.